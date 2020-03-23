Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork
News

Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork

A MAN in his 40s has been arrested and a suspected handgun seized by Gardaí in Cork.

The arrest followed the report of a suspicious looking car in the Knocknaheeny area of Cork city at around 1:30am this Monday, March 23.

A subsequent patrol of the area by officers from Gurranabraher Garda Station succeeded in locating a vehicle matching that description.

The car was subsequently searched with gardaí discovering a suspected handgun and a jerry can of petrol. The vehicle was also reportedly driving with fake registration plates.

A man, said to be in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene of the discovery.

Advertisement

He was taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act of 1939.

The suspected handgun, meanwhile, has been sent off for further analysis in a lab.

Commenting on the arrest, Superintendent Michael Comyns at Mayfield Garda Station thanked those responsible for the initial tip-off about the suspicious looking car.

He also suggested that their actions could well end up being life-saving ones.

"I want to thank the members of the public who picked up the phone and called us when they spotted something they didn’t think was normal,” he said.

Advertisement

"The community should be commended for their actions and as a result, we have possibly saved a life here today."

See More: Cork, Gardai, Gun

Related

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at a house in Cork
News 2 days ago

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at a house in Cork

By: Rachael O'Connor

Coronavirus patient in Cork discharged from hospital after making full recovery
News 1 week ago

Coronavirus patient in Cork discharged from hospital after making full recovery

By: Rachael O'Connor

Cork pub named in list of European national treasures for 'evoking the spirit of Ireland'
News 2 weeks ago

Cork pub named in list of European national treasures for 'evoking the spirit of Ireland'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Irish ER nurse shares heartbreaking details of what she will face during coronavirus pandemic
News 36 minutes ago

Irish ER nurse shares heartbreaking details of what she will face during coronavirus pandemic

By: Jack Beresford

Tesco Ireland give all staff a 10% pay rise for their work during the coronavirus crisis
News 58 minutes ago

Tesco Ireland give all staff a 10% pay rise for their work during the coronavirus crisis

By: Rachael O'Connor

WATCH: Belfast Health Trust respiratory team issues plea for public to stay at home and save lives
News 1 hour ago

WATCH: Belfast Health Trust respiratory team issues plea for public to stay at home and save lives

By: Jack Beresford

Priority testing for Covid-19 could be introduced in Ireland
News 2 hours ago

Priority testing for Covid-19 could be introduced in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Every McDonald's restaurant in Ireland to close today 'until it is safe to reopen'
News 3 hours ago

Every McDonald's restaurant in Ireland to close today 'until it is safe to reopen'

By: Rachael O'Connor