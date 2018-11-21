Man arrested after stealing three bottles of Irish whiskey valued at £4,000

POLICE in England have arrested a man after three bottles of Irish whiskey worth thousands of pounds were stolen from a shop.

The robbery took place on Tuesday at the Red Pepper in Unsworth’s Yard, Cartmel, Cumbria.

The three bottles of Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey, which police said was worth approximately £4,000, have not been recovered.

A 47-year-old man from the Manchester area was today arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in police custody.

Police have urged people in and around Cartmel to call them if they see the distinctive bottles.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would ask that people in Cartmel and the surrounding areas report any sightings of discarded whiskey bottles or any suspicious activity,” said Detective Sergeant Ben Falvey.

“Have you seen a bottle like this thrown away? Whether it had whiskey still in it or not, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of November 20.