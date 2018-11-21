Man arrested after stealing three bottles of Irish whiskey valued at £4,000
News

Man arrested after stealing three bottles of Irish whiskey valued at £4,000

The whiskey is in distinctive bottles (Image: Cumbria Constabulary)

POLICE in England have arrested a man after three bottles of Irish whiskey worth thousands of pounds were stolen from a shop.

The robbery took place on Tuesday at the Red Pepper in Unsworth’s Yard, Cartmel, Cumbria.

The three bottles of Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey, which police said was worth approximately £4,000, have not been recovered.

A 47-year-old man from the Manchester area was today arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in police custody.

Police have urged people in and around Cartmel to call them if they see the distinctive bottles.

Advertisement

“We are appealing for witnesses and would ask that people in Cartmel and the surrounding areas report any sightings of discarded whiskey bottles or any suspicious activity,” said Detective Sergeant Ben Falvey.

“Have you seen a bottle like this thrown away? Whether it had whiskey still in it or not, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of November 20.

See More: Cumbria, Teeling Whiskey, Whiskey

Related

This pub is willing to pay you £500 to taste test pigs in blankets for Christmas
News 5 hours ago

This pub is willing to pay you £500 to taste test pigs in blankets for Christmas

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland rugby legend Rory Best honoured with OBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace
News 7 hours ago

Ireland rugby legend Rory Best honoured with OBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

By: Aidan Lonergan

Mick McCarthy emerges as the early favourite for Republic of Ireland job
News 10 hours ago

Mick McCarthy emerges as the early favourite for Republic of Ireland job

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Body of Irish woman, 74, missing from Blackpool is found on beach
News 55 minutes ago

Body of Irish woman, 74, missing from Blackpool is found on beach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited to Northern Ireland over 2015 killing of young mum of three
News 1 hour ago

Man extradited to Northern Ireland over 2015 killing of young mum of three

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘I leave with a heavy heart’ – Martin O’Neill speaks out after Ireland exit
Sport 2 hours ago

‘I leave with a heavy heart’ – Martin O’Neill speaks out after Ireland exit

By: Gerard Donaghy

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane sacked following emergency meeting
News 11 hours ago

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane sacked following emergency meeting

By: Jack Beresford

GAA to erect monument at grave for boy killed on Bloody Sunday
News 23 hours ago

GAA to erect monument at grave for boy killed on Bloody Sunday

By: Gerard Donaghy