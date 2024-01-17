Man in his 70s jailed for more than 31 years for non-recent sex offences
Man in his 70s jailed for more than 31 years for non-recent sex offences

Stephen Mahoney (Image: Cumbria Constabulary)

A MAN in his 70s has been jailed for more than 31 years after admitting to non-recent sexual offences.

Stephen Mahoney, 78, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on Monday after admitting numerous offences including rape and indecent assault.

"Mahoney has received a significant sentence and due to his age is unlikely to ever be free again," said Detective Constable Anthony Wheatcroft of Cumbria Constabulary.

The charges against Mahoney relate to offences that occurred in Cumbria.

"During our enquiries we uncovered the scale of his offending," said DC Wheatcroft.

“He eventually pleaded guilty after denying any wrongdoing in interview.

"We hope that this sentencing sends a clear message to survivors of sexual abuse.

"Cumbria Constabulary is committed to thoroughly and compassionately investigating all reports of rape and serious sexual offences, no matter how much time has passed.

"We continue to urge anyone who has been victim of a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate.

"You will be supported throughout our investigation."

Mahoney was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

