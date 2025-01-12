Man charged after attempted petrol station arson

A MAN has been charged with arson after reports of a person attempting to set fire to petrol pumps.

Terry Mangan, 32, of Holly Court, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Friday in relation to the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to a filling station on Markeaton island, Derby, just after 5pm on Wednesday.

It was reported that a man had been attempting to set fire to petrol pumps, had assaulted a number of people and had damaged the building.

Officers, assisted by an off-duty Special Constable, arrested a man without any pumps being set alight.

Mangan was subsequently charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and attempted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

He was also charged with two counts of assault, two counts of criminal damage, one count of burglary and one count of threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Mangan was remanded to prison and will appear at court again at a later date.