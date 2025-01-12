Man charged after attempted petrol station arson
News

Man charged after attempted petrol station arson

A MAN has been charged with arson after reports of a person attempting to set fire to petrol pumps.

Terry Mangan, 32, of Holly Court, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Friday in relation to the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to a filling station on Markeaton island, Derby, just after 5pm on Wednesday.

It was reported that a man had been attempting to set fire to petrol pumps, had assaulted a number of people and had damaged the building.

Officers, assisted by an off-duty Special Constable, arrested a man without any pumps being set alight.

Mangan was subsequently charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and attempted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

He was also charged with two counts of assault, two counts of criminal damage, one count of burglary and one count of threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Mangan was remanded to prison and will appear at court again at a later date.

See More: Derby

Related

'Utterly appalling attack': Man, 61, jailed for eight years over unprovoked pub stabbing
News 1 year ago

'Utterly appalling attack': Man, 61, jailed for eight years over unprovoked pub stabbing

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish woman pleads guilty to causing deaths of her two children while drink driving
News 2 years ago

Irish woman pleads guilty to causing deaths of her two children while drink driving

By: Connell McHugh

Police appeal to find Irish woman accused of killing children in car crash who may have 'altered appearance'
News 3 years ago

Police appeal to find Irish woman accused of killing children in car crash who may have 'altered appearance'

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ten Mins With...Portia A. Buckley
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Mins With...Portia A. Buckley

By: Irish Post

A fascinating e-bike adventure in lively Luxembourg
Travel 1 day ago

A fascinating e-bike adventure in lively Luxembourg

By: James Ruddy

Funeral for father of Sophie Toscan du Plantier takes place in France
News 2 days ago

Funeral for father of Sophie Toscan du Plantier takes place in France

By: Irish Post

An Irish outsider fails to be bowled over by quintessentially British sports
Comment 2 days ago

An Irish outsider fails to be bowled over by quintessentially British sports

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Ten Minutes with…John Gilheaney
Life & Style 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with…John Gilheaney

By: Irish Post

How Éamon De Valera 'betrayed' radical Irish women who supported him through wilderness years
Irish History 2 days ago

How Éamon De Valera 'betrayed' radical Irish women who supported him through wilderness years

By: Fiona Audley