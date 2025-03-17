Renowned Irish singer Seán Ó Sé kicks off St Patrick’s Day festivities in Derby
Renowned Irish singer Seán Ó Sé kicks off St Patrick’s Day festivities in Derby

SINGER Seán Ó Sé was on hand to get the St Patrick’s festivities underway in Derby.

The west Cork native was at St Mary’s Church in Bridge Gate on March 15 where he led in the singing 'as gaeilge' of the Seán O' Riada Mass.

Derby's St Patrick's Parade arrived at Derby Irish Centre on Beckett Street (Pics: Gerry Molumby)

The service marked the opening ceremony of the annual celebrations marking St Patrick’s Day in the city.

The singer is a long-term friend of Kerry native, Fr. Tim O'Sullivan who celebrated the Mass along with fellow priests.

The Henry family enjoying the St Patrick's festivities in Derby over the weekend (Pic: Gerry Molumby)

Mayor of the City of Derby, Councillor Ged Potter and his wife Tracy were in attendance for the St Patrick’s events, along with local MP's and Michael Lonergan, from the Irish Embassy in London.

Following Mass the city’s popular St Patrick’s parade got underway.

Irish pride on full display through the streets of Derby (Pic: Gerry Molumby)

Led by the Birmingham Irish Pipes and Drums Band, the procession meandered from St Mary's Church through the streets of Derby to the Irish Centre on Beckett Street.

Lunch was served at the Irish centre, followed by a full programme of events- boasting of the best of Irish music, song and dance – which weny on into the evening.

See More: Derby, Seán O' Sé, St Patrick's Day

