Man charged after slurry spread on roads ahead of Ballymena's first ever Pride parade

A MAN has been charged after slurry was spread on a number of roads in Ballymena, Co. Antrim ahead of the town's first ever Pride parade.

Following the man's arrest, police said they were treating the matter as a hate crime.

Commenting on the incident, Minister for Justice Naomi Long described it as: "Disgusting in every sense of the word."

Despite the matter, the parade went ahead as planned following a clean-up operation involving organisers and local businesses.

'Important event'

Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested after officers on patrol in the Granville Drive area observed slurry on the road at around 2.55am on Saturday.

The man was later charged with criminal damage, possession of an article with a blade or point and causing material to be deposited on a road.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court tomorrow, June 30.

"Pride is an important event for those in our community who identify as LGBT+ and for those who want to show support for our LGBT+ community," added a statement from the PSNi.

"We want members of our LGBT+ communities in Mid and East Antrim to feel represented by their Police Service and to know that if they come forward to report an incident, they will be met with fairness and respect, particularly if they have been subject to hate crime in any form."

'Frightening time'

Several politicians have condemned the incident, including Alliance Party leader Ms Long.

"I despair the mentality of those who spread slurry on the streets of their town motivated by hate and bigotry. Disgusting in every sense of the word," she tweeted.

"Solidarity to all at Ballymena Pride. It's a frightening time but love will always triumph over hate."

Sian Mulholland, Alliance MLA for North Antrim, expressed her solidarity with those affected.

"There is no place for this kind of disgusting and deliberate attempt to intimidate, disrupt, or shame those taking part in a peaceful and joyful celebration of love, identity, and community," she said.

"I have spoken directly with the parade organisers and the PSNI, and our team has engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to ensure cleansing takes place urgently and the route is made safe and welcoming for all.

"Ballymena Pride is a historic and hopeful moment for our town.

"No amount of hate will drown out the message of inclusion, solidarity, and pride that today represents."

'Disgraceful act'

Ms Mulholland's Sinn Féin counterpart, Philip McGuigan, said the incident was an act of intimidation.

"This is a disgraceful act, clearly intended to disrupt Ballymena's first pride parade and intimidate those taking part," he said.

"It's welcome that a man has since been arrested.

"I want to express my solidarity with everyone involved in Ballymena Pride, who will make history today by marching through the town.

"Equality, rights, and respect must be at the core of our society, and Sinn Féin will continue to stand with our LGBTQIA+ community."

Meanwhile, SDLP Councillor Denise Johnston posted: "The intolerance of some in Ballymena is abhorrent. They are a stain on the town.

"I work in the town and the children and parents I'm in contact with are in sharp contrast to those who would cover the streets in slurry to send a message to our LGBQT community."