Man charged over non-recent sexual abuse of children

A 73-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in relation to the non-recent sexual abuse of children.

Thomas Davin, from Sale, Greater Manchester, has been charged with six counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual activity with a child.

It follows an investigation led by GMP's Trafford District Complex Safeguarding Hub into reports of non-recent sexual abuse against children aged between 14 and 17.

Davin is set to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.