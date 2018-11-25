Man charged in relation to alleged fatal assault on Irishman in New York

A MAN has been charged in relation to the death of a young Irishman in New York.

Danny McGee, 21, died following an alleged assault outside the Gaslight bar in Queens at around 3.45am on Thursday.

He was taken to the Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was sadly pronounced deceased.

Steven O’Brien, 25, of 42nd Street, Queens, New York has since been charged with assault after presenting himself to investigators in Friday.

According to RTÉ, O’Brien appeared at court in Queens on Friday night, where bail was set at $25,000 bond and $25,000 cash.

Advertisement

He is due to appear in court again on January 4.

'A true gentleman'

Tributes have been paid to Mr McGee, who was from Drumlish in Co. Longford.

In a statement, GAA club Fr Manning Gaels said: “Danny was a terrific talent and starred for St Vincent‘s at each age group and played for the Gaels shortly before emigrating to the US.

“Above all he was a young gentleman, with a great sense of humour, who was loved by all who knew him.

“To his heartbroken family and wide circle of friends we extend our deepest sympathy.”

Meanwhile Moyne Community School, where he had been a pupil, said: “Danny was a true gentleman and a friend to many.”

Advertisement

A memorial service was held for Mr McGee on Saturday at St Sebastian Roman Catholic Church in Woodside, Queens.