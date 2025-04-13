Man charged to court following Co. Down stabbing

A MAN has been charged by police investigating a stabbing incident in Co. Down.

A man in his late teens sustained a number of stab wounds to his face and head during the incident in the Dundrum Road area of Newcastle on Friday evening.

A male teenager and a man in his 20s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detectives have now revealed that a 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 14.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.