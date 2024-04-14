Man charged with attempted murder following Co. Antrim stabbing
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred in the North Street area of Upper Ballinderry at around 3.40pm on Friday.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, while a second man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Police revealed on Saturday that a 26-year-old man had since been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill.

He was also charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug and common assault.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 15.

