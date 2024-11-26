Man dies following early morning collision in Co Clare

A MAN has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Clare.

Gardaí were called to the incident in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, November 24.

The single vehicle collision happened in Kilmurry McMahon in Kilrush.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have urged any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3am and 7am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they add.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.