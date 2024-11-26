Man dies following early morning collision in Co Clare
News

Man dies following early morning collision in Co Clare

A MAN has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Clare.

Gardaí were called to the incident in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, November 24.

The single vehicle collision happened in Kilmurry McMahon in Kilrush.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have urged any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3am and 7am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they add.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Clare

Related

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher
News 3 months ago

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher

By: Gerard Donaghy

Weather halts search for young boy missing at Cliffs of Moher
News 4 months ago

Weather halts search for young boy missing at Cliffs of Moher

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Unbelievably cruel': Tributes to father-of-two killed in horror collision on Irish road
News 5 months ago

'Unbelievably cruel': Tributes to father-of-two killed in horror collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

New appeal for information over mysterious disappearance of Co. Cork man 32 years ago
News 1 day ago

New appeal for information over mysterious disappearance of Co. Cork man 32 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Conor McGregor says he will appeal decision after woman wins civil rape case against fighter
News 1 day ago

Conor McGregor says he will appeal decision after woman wins civil rape case against fighter

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies and woman seriously injured in Co. Leitrim collision
News 2 days ago

Man dies and woman seriously injured in Co. Leitrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over fatal Creeslough explosion is released without charge
News 2 days ago

Man arrested over fatal Creeslough explosion is released without charge

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cyclist who died in Belfast collision is named
News 2 days ago

Cyclist who died in Belfast collision is named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Echoes of Trump’s victory in Ireland’s general election?
Comment 2 days ago

Echoes of Trump’s victory in Ireland’s general election?

By: Malachi O'Doherty