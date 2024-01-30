Man extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial for fraud in Slovakia

A MAN has been extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial for fraud in Slovakia.

PSNI officers from the force’s International Policing Unit extradited the 52-year-old yesterday (Monday, Janaury 29) they confirmed today.

The man, who is wanted in relation to a number of fraud offences, will now stand trial in Slovakia.

Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example of how the Police Service of Northern Ireland works closely with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.”

He added: “Our message is clear; Northern Ireland is not somewhere you can hide to avoid arrest or the consequences of your actions.

“We will continue to actively pursue those who are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”