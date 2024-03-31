Man extradited from Northern Ireland to US to stand trial for murder
News

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to US to stand trial for murder

A MAN has been extradited from Northern Ireland to the United States, where he is due to stand trial for murder.

The 29-year-old was extradited on Thursday by officers from the PSNI's International Policing Unit, working in partnership with US authorities and the US Marshall Service.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our international partners and will use all means available to ensure offenders are brought to justice," said Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit.

"If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the Extradition Courts.

"Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

