Man found guilty of 'despicable' non-recent sex offences

A MAN has been found guilty of a string of non-recent sex offences, included three counts of raping a girl.

Stephen Richard Gallagher, 58, of Normandy Avenue in Colchester, Essex, sexually abused three girls, who were aged between 10 and 19 at the time of the offending.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, May 30, where he was found guilty of 10 offences.

"The three victims demonstrated extreme strength and tenacity throughout a long and complex investigation, ensuring that Gallagher has finally been held accountable for his despicable crimes," said Detective Sergeant Carol Astbury of Essex Police.

Investigation

An investigation into Gallagher was launched in September 2016 after Essex Police received a report from a young girl that she had been sexually abused.

A complex investigation within the Child Abuse Investigation Team was launched and two other victims bravely came forward to report offences.

Gallagher was arrested in October 2016 and later charged with two counts of rape, three counts of rape against a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, four counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of sexual assault.

Following a two-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Gallagher was found guilty of 10 offences including two counts of sexual assault against a female, three counts of rape against a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

He will appear at the same court on July 29 for sentencing.

'Strength'

"For various reasons, the trial was postponed twice before taking place and I would like to thank the victims for their strength and patience," said DS Astbury.

"All victims were between the ages of 10 and 19 at the time they were abused by Gallagher and I hope that this conviction allows them to start to move forward.

"I have to commend Detective Sergeant Colin Parker, who led this investigation prior to his retirement.

"DS Parker made the effort to attend the court during the trial due to his commitment to the victims in this case.

"The victims have since thanked him, saying they would not have been able to continue with this lengthy investigation and court process without him."