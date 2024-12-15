Man jailed for 25 years after being found guilty of string of sexual offences

A MAN has been jailed for 25 years after being found guilty of a string of sexual offences, including sexual activity with a child.

Stephen Gallagher, 59, of Normandy Avenue, Colchester, Essex, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

An indefinite restraining order has also been issued for all of his victims.

Gallagher was previously found guilty of 10 offences including two counts of sexual assault, three counts of rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

"Whilst the damage Gallagher has caused cannot be reversed, I hope that today's sentence allows these victims to move forward and that they take some solace in the fact that he cannot harm anyone else," said Detective Sergeant Carol Astbury.

Manipulative

The investigation was launched in 2016 after Essex Police received a report from a woman who said that she had been sexually abused multiple times by Gallagher when she was a child.

Following initial enquiries, more victims contacted Essex Police to report that Gallagher had also sexually abused them as children.

Enquiries revealed that Gallagher attempted to financially and emotionally manipulate the victims.

Following his arrest in 2016, he denied all allegations and tried to accuse the victims of lying.

He was later charged and on Thursday, May 30 this year, was found guilty following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

During the sentencing, the judge commented that Gallagher abused his victims for his own pleasure and gratification and continues to deny his offending.

She commended the victims for their bravery and patience through the criminal justice system.

'No answers'

"These victims have waited eight years since reporting to get justice and hold Gallagher accountable," said DS Astbury.

"The trial was postponed twice and sentencing adjourned three times however the victims remained patient and strong.

"One victim was present in court and bravely read with passion the effects these offences have had on her.

"She explained she felt she was the one serving a prison sentence and that despite the guilty verdict she still has no answers as the defendant continues to deny the offences."