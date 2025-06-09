Police hunt suspect after two men struck with piece of wood in violent attack

POLICE have appealed to the public to help them find a man who is wanted in connection with two serious assaults in Essex over the weekend.

Two men were attacked with a piece of wood in the Broadway area of Tilbury, Essex at around 12.30am on Saturday, June 7.

Footage of the incident has circulated widely on social media since the attack, in which those involved appear to have Irish accents.

Essex Police have since issued an appeal asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they wish to speak to in connection with the assaults.

They have issued two images, stating: “Do you recognise this man?

“We want to speak to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into two serious assaults in Tilbury.”

They added: “It was reported two men were struck with a large item described as a piece of wood, causing injury.

“Both victims have received treatment and thankfully have not suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”

“An investigation into this matter is ongoing and we’d ask anyone with information which could assist us to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 citing incident 26 of 7 June.