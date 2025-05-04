Man from Northern Ireland is jailed in England after sexually assaulting woman at work party

A MAN from Northern Ireland has been jailed in England after sexually assaulting a woman at a work Christmas party.

Matthew Revels, 42, of Armagh Road, Newry, targeted the victim at a hotel in Peterborough on December 3, 2022.

At Huntingdon Law Courts last week, he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, having previously pleading guilty to assault by penetration.

Police say Revels had preyed on the victim while she was on the dance floor earlier in the evening, sliding his knee between her legs before 'grinding' her from behind.

She moved away from him but Revels later managed to place the victim's hand on his crotch while they were both at the bar with a group of people.

She immediately pulled her hand away and told him: "I know what you want and it's not happening."

After the bar closed, the group went back to a hotel room at about midnight for drinks.

'Powerless state'

The victim had a shot of sambuca but this resulted in her becoming unwell, so she went to the bathroom.

Revels claimed he was going to check on the victim but while inside the bathroom, he carried out a sexual assault on her.

After the assault, the victim struggled to breathe as a result of a panic attack and an ambulance was called.

The victim told medics what had happened and officers arrested Revels, who was asleep in his hotel room.

"The victim was in a powerless state — alone in a place unfamiliar to her while being very unwell," said DC Chris Enright of Cambridge Constabulary.

"She was in no state to consent to any sexual activity.

"And despite already being told earlier on in the evening that nothing was going to happen, Revels took it upon himself to take advantage of the victim and use sexual violence against her while she was at her most vulnerable."

Revels was also handed a 10-year restraining order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.