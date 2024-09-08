Man in critical condition after being found with serious injuries in Derry

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Derry.

The man was discovered near the old Bank of Ireland building in Sackville Street at around 9pm on Friday.

Police have now appealed for information and witnesses as part of their investigation into how the man came by his injuries.

"At approximately 9pm, officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition," said Detective Inspector Connolly of the PSNI.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the injuries and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Sackville Street or Strand Road area at the time and witnessed anything or to anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1606 06/09/2024."

Belfast assault

Separately, police in Belfast have appealed for information after a man was reportedly assaulted by a number of people in the city last night.

Three people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident, which occurred shortly before 9pm on Ormeau Avenue.

"Officers attended and a 38-year-old man and two women aged 39 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent," said Detective Sergeant Ash of the PSNI.

"All three remain in custody at this time."

Anyone who witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1798 of September 7.