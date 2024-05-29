Man jailed for subjecting ex-partner to ‘prolonged and violent’ attack over several days

A MAN who subjected his former partner to a prolonged violent attack during which he stabbed her in the leg has been jailed for nine years.

Jason McInerney attacked his ex while the pair were in Marbella in Spain.

McInerney, 36, who is from Chessington in Hertfordshire, assaulted her over the course of several days in July 2023.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm in Spain before being sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on May 24.

The court heard that McInerney stabbed his ex in the leg in a car after the terrified woman had tried to alert staff in a pharmacy in Marbella to his behaviour.

Despite being seriously injured, the woman then threw herself out of that car at 70mph and was dragged down the road with McInerney holding her arm.

She eventually managed to escape and alert a member of the public who took her to a beach bar where the police were called.

McInerney still had her belongings and passport but the woman returned to the UK on July 10, 2023 with support from the British Consulate in Malaga.

She was met by Hertfordshire police who took her to hospital where she was found to have friction burns, a laceration to the leg and fractures to the spine.

McInerney remained in Spain but eventually returned to the UK, where the Crown Prosecution Service worked to secure the file of evidence against him that was held by the Spanish prosecuting authorities.

Charles White, from the CPS, said: “This was a prolonged and violent assault which left the victim alone abroad, utterly terrified and with no passport to get home.

“In cases of domestic violence, UK authorities can prosecute even if the offence took place outside of the UK.

“Securing the evidence file required swift liaison with the Spanish authorities, which was facilitated by CPS International.”

He added: “With this crucial evidence we were able to build a strong case to show the violence which was inflicted on the victim by McInerney.

“We are pleased to have secured justice and that this individual is now behind bars.”

Detective Inspector Samantha Alcock, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Support Unit, described McInerney as one of “the most dangerous offenders” she has ever encountered.

“I’ve been in policing for over 20 years, and Jason McInerney is one of the most dangerous offenders I’ve encountered,” she said.

“I hope that this lengthy sentence will show that the law will always catch up with you, no matter what method you use to try and evade the authorities.

“Hertfordshire Constabulary has a zero tolerance to this type of behaviour, and we are pleased that he will serve time in prison for his wrongdoing.”