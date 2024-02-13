Man jailed for violent unprovoked attack which left footprint on victim’s face

A MAN has been jailed for unleashing a violent attack on a man in the street after a day of drinking.

Patrick Cassidy, of Child’s Close in Stratford, Warwickshire was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and assault by beating.

The court heard that the 38-year-old attacked a man who was walking to a friend’s house in Child’s Close at around 7pm on October 1, 2023.

The attack began when Cassidy punched the man, aged in his 40s, in the head.

When his friend came out to confront Cassidy, she too was assaulted, before he turned his attention back to the male victim and unleashed a brutal attack.

Police arrived to find the man with serious injuries to his face and arm.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for fractures to his eye socket and arm. Cassidy had also left a footprint on his victim’s face.

Witnesses told officers that Cassidy had punched his victim multiple times and stamped on his head, with the attack only stopping when another man pulled him off him.

Within half an hour of the attack Cassidy was in custody.

While Cassidy did not deny carrying out the attack, he told police he couldn’t remember as he had been heavily drinking all day.

Following his sentencing, Simon Harvey from Warwickshire Police CID B Shift, said: “This was an horrific and unprovoked attack that left a man with significant injuries; it could have been so much worse.

“I’m pleased we have managed to deliver justice for the victim and a dangerous man is now behind bars.

He added: “Tackling serious violent crime is a priority for Warwickshire Police and I hope convictions such as this demonstrate how determined we are to hold those responsible to account.”