Dr Barry Drees returns to TriloDocs as an advisor

THE founder of an AI-platform which provides clinical reporting services has returned to the firm as an advisor following its acquisition by a global healthcare research leader.

TriloDocs was founded by US-born medical writer Dr Barry Drees.

With a PhD in Molecular Genetics from the University of California and postdoctoral research supported by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Dr Drees is also a past President of the European Medical Writers Association (EMWA) and the former Editor in-Chief of the EMWA journal.

He is the brains behind TriloDocs, a tool that uses artificial intelligence to generate an initial draft of a clinical study report (CSR).

"Pulling from all source documents, the draft report accurately reflects the input material (protocol, statistical analysis plan, and the data tables and figures), leaving the crafting of the messages to the medical writer and the clinical team," a TriloDocs spokesperson explained.

"Building on years of knowledge from expert medical writers and combining this with the latest AI technology, we created a tool that is easy to use and incredibly powerful," they add.

"TriloDocs does what software does well – it quickly and consistently processes information and finds signals in data, leaving the humans to do the part they do best – interpreting the results."

The organisation was recently acquired by Genactis, a global leader in healthcare research and technology.

"This strategic move marks a significant milestone in TriloDocs’ growth journey, positioning the company to scale innovation and deepen its commitment to transforming the way Medical Writing teams draft and deliver CSRs," TriloDocs said of the move.

"With Genactis’ resources and global reach, TriloDocs is accelerating the product development roadmap, expanding support capabilities, and enhancing overall user experience, all while continuing to provide the same high-quality service and solutions our clients have come to expect," they added.

This week they confirmed that Dr Drees would return to work with the organisation as an advisor.

"We’re proud to share that Dr Barry Drees, the founder of TriloDocs and the brilliant mind behind our rule-based AI - which applies expert medical writing knowledge to ensure unmatched data accuracy, has rejoined TriloDocs as an Advisor," the organisation said.

"Barry’s return comes at a pivotal moment as we expand and refine our product offerings post-integration into the Genactis family," they added.

"His guidance will be instrumental in ensuring that TriloDocs remains the most accurate and reliable medical writing AI solution in the global market.

"We’re thrilled to have him back and helping to shape what’s next for TriloDocs."

