€34m HealthTech hub launches in Ireland
A NEW €34m research hub focused on chronic disease management has been launched in Ireland’s Northern and Western regions.

University of Galway is leading the hub in partnership with Atlantic Technological University and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The Accelerating Research to Commercialisation (ARC) Hub for HealthTech aims to fast-track healthcare research into real-world solutions.

Funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the hub will focus on developing smart implants, advanced wearables, novel sensors, and AI-driven models to improve chronic disease detection, monitoring, and treatment.

The project aligns with Ireland’s National Smart Specialisation Strategy, promoting regional growth through targeted innovation.

“The ARC Hub for HealthTech will transform regional innovation and accelerate the delivery of healthcare solutions to those who need them most,” said Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD.

In addition to research, the hub will support scientists and engineers in commercialising their work - offering training in entrepreneurship, regulatory requirements, and market access.

“This initiative unlocks significant long-term opportunities for the region’s healthcare, research, and enterprise communities,” said Celine Fitzgerald, interim CEO of Research Ireland.

The HealthTech hub is the third in Research Ireland’s ARC programme, following earlier launches in therapeutics (Trinity College Dublin) and ICT (TU Dublin).

Together, these hubs are creating a national framework to bridge academic research and commercial application.

