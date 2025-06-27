Ireland becomes first EU nation to introduce ban on trade with Israeli settlements

IRELAND has become the first country in the EU to bring forward legislation that bans trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The law, titled the 'Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2025', was approved by the Irish Cabinet and is now headed to the Oireachtas committee for pre-legislative scrutiny.

Tánaiste Simon Harris described the bill as a moral and legal response to the “horrifying situation” in Gaza and Israel’s continued settlement expansion in occupied territories - actions deemed illegal under international law.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Harris stated, “Ireland is speaking up and speaking out against the genocidal activity in Gaza.”

He acknowledged Ireland’s isolation within the EU on this issue, saying that no other EU country has yet introduced similar legislation.

“We’re pretty lonely out there,” he said. “But in the absence of Europe moving together, we’re going to go ahead with our own domestic legislation.”

He called on his EU counterparts to join Ireland in pushing for collective action.

“It would be a hell of a lot better if Europe moved together on it, and a hell of a lot more impactful,” Mr Harris said.

The legislation follows the 2024 International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion, which concluded that Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem violate international law.

The ICJ also held that third countries must stop aiding or trading with such settlements.

Mr Harris cited this ruling as a driving force in the legal foundation of Ireland’s new bill, arguing that trade with these settlements contributes to maintaining an illegal situation.

The proposed law will criminalise the importation of goods from Israeli settlements, granting customs officials authority to inspect, seize or confiscate them.

“We want a law that is impactful and compliant with the laws of our land,” he said.

While nine EU member states - including Spain, Sweden and Belgium - have recently called on the European Commission to explore ways to align trade practices with international law, none have gone as far as Ireland.

“This is an issue that I will continue to press at EU level,” he stated, adding that he hopes Ireland’s example will act as a catalyst for broader European action.

The move has drawn swift condemnation from Israeli officials.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar labelled the legislation “shameful”, accusing Ireland of singling out Israel during a time when it faces threats throughout the region.

“It is regrettable that even when Israel is fighting an existential threat, which is in Europe’s vital interest - there are those who can’t resist their anti-Israeli obsession,” Saar wrote on social media.

Despite this, Mr Harris emphasised that Ireland’s stance is not anti-Israel but rooted in international legal obligations and humanitarian concerns.

He pointed to widespread Irish public outrage over the situation in Gaza, saying, “Everybody in this country is sickened to the pit of their stomach with the genocide they see in Gaza… particularly children.”

With the bill now before an Oireachtas committee, the government expects all coalition members to support it as part of the Programme for Government.

Whether Ireland’s move sparks broader EU action remains to be seen.