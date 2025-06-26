Primark to cut 150 jobs across Ireland and Britain


Primark to cut 150 jobs across Ireland and Britain

PRIMARK is set to cut over 150 jobs in Ireland and Britain as part of a global restructuring plan.

The majority of the layoffs - roughly 100 jobs - will hit Primark’s international headquarters in Dublin.

Departments such as HR and finance are expected to bear the brunt of the cuts.

These plans will see a number of services outsourced to third-party providers.

“As we continue to grow internationally, we need to evolve our operating model to best support this ambition,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“This, unfortunately, will impact a number of colleagues, primarily in our head office operations.”

The company added that the restructuring is designed to help it “focus resources on what we do best” and emphasised that affected staff will be supported through the transition.

Under Irish employment law, Primark has notified Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke and Minister of State for Retail Alan Dillon of its collective redundancy plans.

Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary assured workers that state supports are available.

“My immediate thoughts are with the workers and their families,” Calleary said.

“We will ensure they receive access to income supports and help transitioning into new employment or training opportunities.”

Labour TD Marie Sherlock called the move “devastating”, urging Primark to reconsider.

“Penney’s is not just a retailer - it’s a beloved Irish brand woven into our communities. I urge management to explore every avenue to retain these jobs and work constructively with unions.”

The job cuts come amid continued pressures across the retail sector.

On June 20 River Island announced it would shut over 30 stores in Britain and Ireland due to rising costs and a shift toward online shopping.

Primark, owned by Associated British Foods, also recently downgraded its sales forecast for 2025.

The company is now projecting low single-digit sales growth for the year ahead.



