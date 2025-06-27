Ireland launches major maritime overhaul to fuel growth

IRELAND has introduced major new maritime legislation to help the country’s offshore energy sector and fuel growth in its blue economy.

The new law, which came into force on June 1, 2025, establishes a dedicated Marine Accident Investigation Unit (MAIU) and a regulatory framework for offshore service vessels (OSVs).

These are Ireland’s first specific rules for OSVs, which previously fell under outdated EU passenger ship regulations.

Boats and ships must now meet strict international safety standards, obtain industrial personnel safety certificates and face rigorous inspection and enforcement measures.

The legislation also transforms marine accident investigations by replacing the part-time Marine Casualty Investigation Board with a permanent, full-time MAIU, aligning with global best practices in aviation and rail safety.

Garrett Monaghan, an expert in the field said in a statement on Pinsent Masons that the reforms will strengthen marine security and help boost investor confidence in ocean-based industries.

However there are risks involved:“Ireland aims to generate at least 37 GW of offshore wind by 2050,” he said. “These installations require constant marine logistics, crew transfers, and infrastructure protection. Without robust marine safety and security, the energy transition is at risk.”

Ireland’s ocean economy contributed €2.7 bn in gross value added last year and supports nearly 40,000 jobs.

With a marine territory ten times the size of its land, the country is positioning its seas as a pillar of sustainable economic growth.