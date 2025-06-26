Investigation launched after ‘fatal incident’ in Dublin

AN investigation has been launched after a man died following an incident at a home in Dublin last night.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the death of the man at the property in Foxdene Drive, Balgaddy.

Officers were called to the property shortly after 11pm yesterday (June 25).

A man, aged in his 50s, who was found injured at the house was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out and the local coroner has been informed,

The scene remains preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

This investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer at Lucan Garda Station and officers have appealing to anyone who was in the area of Foxdene Drive between 11pm and 12am last night and observed "any activity which drew their attention" to come forward.

"Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the vicinity of Foxdene Drive between 11pm and 12am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí," they state.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on (01) 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."