Ireland joins EU SAFE defence scheme
News

Ireland joins EU SAFE defence scheme

IRELAND is set to join the EU’s new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme.

This will speed up Ireland’s ability to acquire new defence systems like cyber and air defence technology.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris is expected to formalise the decision this week, marking a major change in Irish defence policy.

The SAFE initiative, which came into force in May, streamlines defence procurement across the EU and provides financial support.

It allows member states to bypass traditional procurement rules, allowing faster access to weapons and systems.

Ireland’s move comes in response to growing instability around the world.

Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and the unpredictable nature of Donald Trump have pushed the EU to strengthen its defence.

Alongside SAFE, the EU recently announced its €800 billion ReArm Europe Plan, aimed at building a more self-reliant European defence network.

The European Commission has made it clear: “The era of the peace dividend is over.”

Domestically, Ireland is also rethinking its neutrality.

The government may soon drop the requirement for a UN Security Council mandate to send troops abroad—a move prompted by concerns over Russian and Chinese veto power.

Mr Harris has also proposed doubling Ireland’s defence budget to €3 bn annually.

While Ireland lacks a traditional arms industry, its tech sector is well positioned to benefit.

Companies like VRAI, which develops VR training tools for military applications, are advocating for greater investment in Irish-led innovation.

The Irish Defence and Security Association (IDSA) is urging the government to support local SMEs in defence procurement.

Ireland has long relied on a stable international order for its security.

But with alliances shifting and threats growing, the government is making it clear: Ireland must be better prepared for what the future holds.

See More: Defence, EU, IDSA, SAFE Scheme, Simon Harris

Related
News 1 month ago

Ireland takes part in global cybersecurity defence

By: Mark Murphy

News 3 years ago

Ireland to send additional support to Ukraine, including body armour and meals

By: Connell McHugh

News 6 years ago

French President Emmanuel Macron calls for creation of 'real European army' to defend EU against Russia and the US

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest
Community 20 hours ago

Warm welcome for new Mayor of Brent at long-standing Irish pub

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 22 hours ago

Ocean Tisdall returns with heartbreak track

By: Irish Post

Business 23 hours ago

€500k grant awarded to develop Irish-founded AI platform which supports teachers

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Dublin cocktail artist named Ireland’s bartender of the year

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Man extradited from Germany to Northern Ireland to stand trial for human trafficking offences

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Watch Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke in action as trailer for Saipan released

By: Fiona Audley