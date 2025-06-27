Ireland joins EU SAFE defence scheme

IRELAND is set to join the EU’s new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme.

This will speed up Ireland’s ability to acquire new defence systems like cyber and air defence technology.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris is expected to formalise the decision this week, marking a major change in Irish defence policy.

The SAFE initiative, which came into force in May, streamlines defence procurement across the EU and provides financial support.

It allows member states to bypass traditional procurement rules, allowing faster access to weapons and systems.

Ireland’s move comes in response to growing instability around the world.

Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and the unpredictable nature of Donald Trump have pushed the EU to strengthen its defence.

Alongside SAFE, the EU recently announced its €800 billion ReArm Europe Plan, aimed at building a more self-reliant European defence network.

The European Commission has made it clear: “The era of the peace dividend is over.”

Domestically, Ireland is also rethinking its neutrality.

The government may soon drop the requirement for a UN Security Council mandate to send troops abroad—a move prompted by concerns over Russian and Chinese veto power.

Mr Harris has also proposed doubling Ireland’s defence budget to €3 bn annually.

While Ireland lacks a traditional arms industry, its tech sector is well positioned to benefit.

Companies like VRAI, which develops VR training tools for military applications, are advocating for greater investment in Irish-led innovation.

The Irish Defence and Security Association (IDSA) is urging the government to support local SMEs in defence procurement.

Ireland has long relied on a stable international order for its security.

But with alliances shifting and threats growing, the government is making it clear: Ireland must be better prepared for what the future holds.