Warm welcome for new Mayor of Brent at long-standing Irish pub

AN IRISH bar in north London hosted a night of cultural celebrations while welcoming the newly elected Mayor of Brent Councillor Ryan Hack.

Irish world champion dancer Joe McGeown was also a special guest at the event hosted at Katie’s Bar in Neasden.

The event was a “celebration of Irish culture”, the organisers said, with locals gathering to enjoy traditional music performed by Michael O’Hare.

A long-standing establishment on Neasden Lane, Katie’s Bar has served the local community for many years.

Deeply rooted in Brent’s Irish heritage, the pub is also a familiar place to Mayor Hack, who is a regular visitor to the popular spot.

The event also celebrated dancer McGeown’s remarkable achievement and his contribution to Irish dancing and the wider Irish community.

As a two-time World Champion Irish Dancer, he proudly brought along his trophy to display on the evening.

“This event truly celebrated Irish culture and brought the community together to mark the return of an Irish Mayor,” McGeown said after the event.

Northwest London - particularly Neasden, Kilburn, Cricklewood, and Willesden - traditionally boasts a significant Irish population.

The London Borough of Brent has been twinned with South Dublin County Council since 1997 - a partnership built on deep historical and geographical ties between the two locations.

Mayor Hack’s personal connections to Brent’s Irish community stretch back to 1970, when his grandparents emigrated from Mallow, County Cork, and settled in Willesden.

Reflecting on this heritage at the event, Cllr Hack said: “It’s an honour to be the first Irish Mayor of Brent in nearly 20 years.

“I will always champion and celebrate Brent’s Irish community.”

The evening featured traditional Irish food, Guinness, and live music.

As Mayor, Cllr Hack has pledged his support for the Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS), an organisation established in 1978 to address the welfare needs of what remains one of London’s largest immigrant communities.

“It’s great to have an Irish mayor once again providing a voice for the often overlooked Irish community,” Mike McGing, CEO of BIAS, said.

“We look forward to working with Cllr Hack over the coming year.”