Man jailed over role in Co. Antrim disorder that left people 'fearing for their lives'

A MAN has been jailed in connection with disorder in Co. Antrim last year that police said left people 'fearing for their lives'.

At Antrim Crown Court today, 33-year-old Kyle Anderson was sentenced to 42 months' imprisonment after he was convicted of riot.

He will serve 21 months in custody and 21 months on licence.

Disorder erupted in the town on Monday, June 9 in the wake of a peaceful protest that was held following the arrest of two 14-year-old boys over the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Anderson, from Ballymena, was arrested after he was identified as having participated in serious disorder in the town on Tuesday, June 10.

Further disorder spread across Northern Ireland during the ensuing days, with 107 officers injured.

Following today's sentencing, Detective Inspector Gallagher of the PSNI said the force had worked tirelessly to bring all those involved in the disorder to justice.

"In shameful scenes, there was large-scale disorder by people intent on causing harm," said the officer.

"Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives.

"Our officers came under attack and many left injured after petrol bombs, heavy masonry and fireworks were thrown at them.

"At the time, we assured the public that we will work tirelessly to restore calm and ensure that anyone who chooses to take part in this criminality is brought to justice.

"Our dedicated investigation team has worked tirelessly to ensure that those involved are prosecuted — today's sentencing is one of many over this disorder.

"We would also repeat our appeal to anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any crime to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

"We can assure you that we will always act on concerns and information we receive."

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