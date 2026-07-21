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Police name woman who died in Antrim collision
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Police name woman who died in Antrim collision

POLICE have named a woman who died in a collision in Co. Antrim.

The single vehicle incident happened in the Glenariffe area of Ballymena on July 18.

A woman who died following the collision has been named as Natasha Gove.

The 31-year-old, from the Ballyclare area, was a passenger in the silver Ford Transit Custom van.

The other occupant of the van, a 41-year-old man, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have urged any witnesses to contact them.

“Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit continue to examine the circumstances of what happened,” they said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any information which could assist with our investigation, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1423 18/07/26.”

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See More: Antrim, Ballymena, Collision, Natasha Gove

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