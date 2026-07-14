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Murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Antrim home
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Murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Antrim home

A MURDER investigation has been launched after three bodies were found at a house in Co. Antrim.

The bodies of a man and two women were found at the property in Ballymena yesterday morning (July 13).

“The bodies of a male and two females were discovered at a home on the Old Cullybackey Road at around 9am on Monday. July 13,” the PSNI’s Mid & East Antrim District Commander Superintendent William Calderwood said.

“The cause of death has not yet been formally established, and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course,” he explained.

“As such, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, and I would ask that the public avoid speculation.”

He added: “However, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk, and at this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.

“Our thoughts this evening are very much with the family and friends of those who have died."

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See More: Antrim, Ballymena

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