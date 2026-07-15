Vigil held after deaths of three family members in suspected murder-suicide in Co. Antrim

A VIGIL has been held this evening following the deaths of three family members in a suspected murder-suicide in Co. Antrim.

Police found the bodies of three people from the same family — a man, woman and a an eight-year-old girl — at a property in Ballymena on Monday.

The PSNI said it believed there had been 'a double murder followed by a sudden death'.

Commenting on the tragedy, SDLP leader Claire Hanna said violence against women and girls was now at 'crisis' levels.

Police said that at around 8.50am on Monday, officers responded to a report of a sudden death at a house in the Old Cullybackey Road area.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where they were met with a shocking scene," said Superintendent William Calderwood.

"Tragically, the bodies of three people from the same family — a man aged 41, a woman aged 39 and a girl aged eight — were located in the home."

Tonight's vigil, organised by Youth Ambassadors Northern Ireland, was held at the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena.

Participants were invited to bring candles and take part in a 'moment of quiet reflection, light and unity'.

"We stand with all those affected, especially the local Polish community, during this difficult time," added the organisers.

'Harrowing scenes'

Ms Hanna, MP for Belfast South and Mid Down, called for earlier interventions and better education to prevent such tragedies.

"It seems unimaginable that, in this beautiful summer weather, we're hearing of such a horrific act of violence,' she posted on Instagram.

'The toys lying in the sun in that front garden are a heartbreaking reminder of the innocent lives lost to violence.

'Once again, Northern Ireland is confronted with the reality that women and girls are most often killed by someone they know, in the place they should feel safest: their own home.

"Violence against women and girls is a crisis. We need more than sympathy after another life is lost.

"We need earlier intervention, better protection and education to prevent these tragedies before they happen.

"My thoughts are with everyone grieving today and with the emergency services who faced such harrowing scenes."

Support provided for first responders

Superintendent Calderwood said that although investigations are still ongoing, they had developed a 'strong hypothesis' over what had happened.

"Specialist officers are supporting the families of the deceased and we are liaising with the Polish Consulate," he said.

"We would ask that the public avoid speculation while we make those who live outside Northern Ireland aware of their deaths

"We await the results of post-mortem examinations and are keeping an open mind as to what has occurred, however a strong hypothesis is that this was a double murder followed by a sudden death.

"As such, at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."

He added: "We understand the public interest in this case and will continue to bring updates as our investigation continues.

"The community has been left in total shock and we are engaging with local representatives as our investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths proceeds at pace.

"I have spoken personally with each of the first responding officers. Early support has been provided and trauma focused care will continue."

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