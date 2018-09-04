Man with no penis who tricked two women into sex with 'flesh and blood' prosthetic erection jailed for three years

A TRANSGENDER MAN with no penis who tricked two girlfriends into sex with an "unknown object" has been jailed for three years in Scotland.

Carlos Delacruz, 35, was in a relationship with the women at separate times when he had 'sex' with them by using a prosthetic erection.

Both victims, who can't be named due to legal reasons, complained of "extreme pain" during intercourse and also suffered from thrush afterwards.

Delacruz, of Banknock near Falkirk, pleaded guilty in July to penetrating both women with an unknown object without their consent.

The incidents occurred at two addresses in Edinburgh between 2013 and 2017.

The reason behind Delacruz's lack of penis was withheld until now as he wanted to delay his full mitigation until his sentencing on Monday.

TRUE IDENTITY

Defending solicitor Cameron Tait told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that his client was a Spanish national born female in Madrid in 1983.

Mr Tait said his client studied for a degree in Mississippi in the US before moving to Scotland in 2010 to look for work.

Delacruz had developed "a male appearance" when he was aged 8 before officially changing his name to Carlos when he turned 16, Mr Tait added.

Delacruz's gender is now officially recognised as male and his gender is stated as male on his birth certificate, passport and Spanish identity card despite not fully transitioning to male.

Mr Tait claimed Delacruz had considered the "flesh and blood" prosthetic he used during lovemaking sessions with the two women as "part of him".

The lawyer added Delacruz is currently in a long-term relationship with a woman and that she is fully aware and consenting to the use of the prosthetic manhood he uses during sex.

However, Sheriff Stirling told Delacruz he had caused "physical and psychological harm" to both women by repeatedly sexually assaulting them with the object.

The sheriff said the first victim was "made to feel like it was her fault" that she was not falling pregnant to Delacruz and that "she now suffers flashbacks and panic attacks" on a regular basis.

Sheriff Stirling, who read the victim impact statements, said the woman "now feels dirty and used" and was forced to move house to get away from him.

The second victim was said to have "bled for days" after having sex with Delacruz's prosthetic around 10 times over an eight-month period and continues to suffer from "difficulty with sleeping and eating".

MANHOOD DECEPTION

Previously, the court was told Delacruz had fooled the pair into having sex with his prosthetic after entering into long-term relationships with them and wearing a t-shirt with the lights off during intercourse.

Prosecutor Kirsten Cockburn told the court he had been in a relationship with both women at separate times between May 27, 2013, and May 14, 2017.

Ms Cockburn said: "[The first victim] believed she was being penetrated by his penis. The accused does not have a penis.

"She knew he was self-conscious about his body and always wore a t-shirt [during sex]".

During one sexual encounter, Ms Cockburn said the victim heard the crinkling sound of a condom wrapper when Delacruz turned his back on her, before he turned back around and began to make love to her.

However, during intercourse Delacruz aroused suspicion by "holding onto the base of the penis with his hand".

Ms Cockburn added: "During their relationship she continued to believe he had a penis."

PROSECUTION

After breaking up with Delacruz in January 2016, the woman went to the police and said Delacruz had deceived her about having a penis.

In August 2016, the accused entered a relationship with a second woman who also complained of "extreme pain from penetration" during their year-long courtship.

After their relationship ended in May 2017, the second victim discovered Delacruz’s manhood deception and called the police.

She told detectives that Delacruz would always have sex with a t-shirt on and the lights off, and on one occassion left her bleeding after what she thought was real intercourse.

Police confirmed Delacruz "did not have a penis" during a physical examination in custody and charges were quickly filed.

Delacruz returned to the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday afternoon.

The 35-year-old was jailed for three years and handed a five-year non-harassment order against both women.