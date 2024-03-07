Man wanted for drugs offences in southern Ireland arrested in Belfast

A MAN who was due to stand trial for drugs offences in southern Ireland has been arrested in Belfast.

The 59-year-old was wanted for offences that occurred in the Kilkenny area in 2012.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit located him in Belfast yesterday.

He was arrested and is due to be brought before an extradition court in Belfast today (March 7.)

“This is another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working closely with our international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice,” Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said.

“We will continue our collaborative working to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.

“Our message is clear: Northern Ireland is not somewhere you can hide to avoid arrest or the consequences of your actions,” he added.