Man who fled to Ireland after tormenting elderly woman during burglary is jailed

A MAN who fled to Ireland after tormenting an elderly woman during a burglary has been jailed.

Peter Jason Lee threatened and pushed the 83-year-old victim, while he and his accomplice ransacked her home in Anglesey, Wales and poured bleach over her furniture.

Callous Lee even stole photographs of the woman's late son and husband, which were among sentimental items taken that have never been recovered.

After admitting burglary with violence, the 50-year-old, of no fixed abode, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday where he was jailed for three years and six months.

"Lee's imprisonment is the conclusion to an excellent investigation which has brought the defendants to justice for an awful crime which targeted a vulnerable elderly woman inside her own home," said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Griffith of North Wales Police.

Lee's sentencing comes after Billie Jo Kane, 27, of no fixed abode, and Ieuan Parry, 28, of Llanbabo, Rhosgoch, were sentenced at Mold Crown Court on February 27 for their part in the incident.

Phone line disconnected

During the evening of October 23, 2023, Lee and Kane forced their way into the woman's home near Brynteg, Anglesey.

The burglars ransacked the elderly victim's property, demanding money and pouring bleach on the furniture.

Kane also disconnected the phone line to prevent her from calling for help.

Lee continued to threaten and push the woman before taking cash, car keys and other sentimental items including photographs of her late son and husband.

Following the incident, the car used during the burglary was buried on farmland in Llandyfrydog, which was later recovered by police.

'Everlasting trauma'

In June 2024, whilst the investigation was ongoing, both Kane and Lee fled to Ireland.

Kane was located and charged in September 2024, before Lee was later apprehended and charged in November 2024.

Kane previously admitted to the burglary and was jailed for two years and six months.

Parry admitted to assisting an offender and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

"Lee and Kane callously stole sentimental items of such high value that were irreplaceable to the victim, which have sadly never been recovered," said DCI Griffith.

"Kane's actions cannot be underestimated and although no sentence will reflect the everlasting trauma experienced by the victim, I commend her bravery throughout the investigation."