Man who killed three generations of same family in Co. Fermanagh house fire must serve at least 29 years

A MAN who killed four people comprising three generations of the same family in a Co. Fermanagh house fire was today told he must serve at least 29 years behind bars.

Denise Gosset, 45, her children Roman, 16, and Sabrina, 19, and Sabrina's 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn died in the fire in Derrylin on February 27, 2018.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, 33, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Denise and the murder of her children and granddaughter.

"This was a horrific and cruel act. It's hard to even begin to imagine the panic, fear and sheer suffering," said Detective Inspector Hazel Miller of the PSNI.

Meanwhile, following the sentencing, Denise's daughter Samantha Gosset said it breaks her heart to think of how her loved ones died.

'A loss beyond words'

According to the BBC, Allen is originally from the Midlands area of England and met Denise online before moving to live with her family to Scotland.

They moved to Tralee in Co. Kerry before relocating to Co. Cavan and finally Co. Fermanagh just over a year before the fire.

Allen claimed he had made a suicide pact with Denise, who died from smoke inhalation, and admitted murdering the three youngest victims.

He claimed to have strangled Sabrina but this could not be proven, while Roman and Morgana died as a result of being poisoned with the drug GHB.

"Three generations — a mother, her two children and her granddaughter — perished in a fire deliberately started by Daniel Allen in their home in Derrylin," said DI Miller.

She added: "With the use of forensic evidence, and working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, Daniel Allen has today been held accountable for his actions.

"I'm deeply mindful, however, that this is an event that will never be forgotten.

"We've seen destruction and a loss beyond words.

"My thoughts are with the remaining family members, whose lives won't ever be the same."

'I miss them so much'

In a statement, Samantha Gosset said it is hard to move on with life after losing four members of her family as a result of Allen's actions.

"Denise was my mother. She was my rock," said Samantha.

"My beautiful mother was taken from me. My younger brother and sister, Roman and Sabrina, along with Sabrina's wee baby Morgan are all gone too.

"Their four lives were taken in a fire started deliberately. And it breaks my heart to think on what happened; to think on how they died.

"I miss them so much. And, to be honest, it's very difficult to convey such a loss in words.

"My remaining family and I are incredibly thankful for everything the police, and those who helped bring this to court, have done.

"It is hard to move on with our lives, and my life will never be the same again.

"But the support of everyone, especially my partner and friends, has truly meant such a lot."

'Grotesque and shocking'

Ciaran McQuillan of the Public Prosecution Service said Allen's cruel behaviour was impossible to comprehend.

"Daniel Allen has been sentenced to one of the longest tariffs in prison imposed by the Courts in recent years for killing three generations of one family, including two teenagers and a toddler," he said.

"He callously took the lives of those close to him for reasons that may never be fully understood.

"His actions were grotesque and shocking and have inflicted terrible suffering on his victims' surviving family and the wider community that they will have to carry for many years to come."