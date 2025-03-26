Man who rented properties across rural Ireland for use as brothels is jailed for nine years

A MAN who rented out properties across rural Ireland to use as brothels has been jailed for nine years.

Ilamar Rodrigues Ribeiro, 54, was sentenced for a number of organised prostitution offences, brothel keeping, the possession of child pornography, theft, fraud and money laundering.

RTÉ News reports that the Brazilian was linked to a number of properties that were rented under false pretences and subsequently used as brothels.

He was arrested at Dublin Airport in November 2023 after returning to Ireland from Brazil having spent a period of time abroad.

Ten properties linked to Ribeiro, who had almost €800,000 in bank accounts, were leased for varying lengths of time between 2008 and 2013.

They were located in counties Longford, Kildare, Cavan, Wexford, Roscommon, Leitrim and Carlow.

'Egregrious, destructive crime'

Speaking outside court this afternoon after Ribeiro's sentencing, Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan praised the victims for speaking up.

"I want to acknowledge the courage of the victims who came forward and assisted us throughout this investigation. My thanks to those exceptionally brave people," he said.

"Today's sentencing is an important opportunity for us to reach out to those who are victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

"If this is you, and your life is being controlled or you feel that you are in a hopeless situation, please contact us."

He added: "Human trafficking is an egregious, destructive crime that breaches a person's fundamental human rights.

"I want to also speak directly to those people who purchase sexual services — you are committing a crime.

"Your criminal actions are directly facilitating organised crime groups to traffic and exploit vulnerable people.

"I appeal to you to think about what you are doing and to stop the harm you are committing."