Man who subjected child victims to 12-year campaign of ‘horrific’ sexual abuse jailed
News

Coleraine Courthouse

A DERRY man has been jailed after being convicted of 46 child sexual offences including rape and indecent assault which were carried out over a 12-year period.

The 61-year-old, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his victims, was sentenced to 16 years at Coleraine Crown Court today.

He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Speaking after his sentencing, Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “What this man did to his victims over a 12-year period plumbed the depths of depravity.

“They will undoubtedly be left with long lasting trauma after suffering years of horrific abuse.”

She added: “I want to recognise the strength and courage of each of the victims, now adults, for coming forward and assisting Police with our investigation to bring this abuser to justice. “It takes huge courage to take that first step of reaching out and breaking the cycle of abuse.”

Det Supt Fisher went on to encourage anyone who has been the victim of any form of sexual abuse to "come forward to Police, no matter when the abuse occurred”.

She said: “Please be assured that we have specially trained Detectives in our dedicated Non-recent Child Abuse Team who will treat all victims with sensitivity and respect – at every stage of the process.

“If you have ever experienced any form of sexual abuse, please contact police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency.”

