Manhunt underway after woman and BABY brutally stabbed in London
News

Rehan Khan, 25, is wanted in connection with the stabbing (Image: Met Police)

POLICE have named a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and baby were stabbed in west London.

The woman, 32, and an 11-month-old boy were found with knife wounds at a residential address in Swinfield Close, Hanworth on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said the infant remains in a critical condition in hospital, while the woman's injures are not life-threatening.

Detectives have released an image of Rehan Khan, 25, who is known to frequent Hounslow and Isleworth, and has links to Slough, Newham, Hammersmith and Fulham.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach him and to call 999 immediately if they see him.

The Met added that Mr Khan was known to the victims but it has not been established whether he was staying at the home where the stabbing occurred.

Emergency services were called to the house in Hanworth’s Oriel Estate at 7.12pm last night to reports of concern for the occupants’ welfare.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were also deployed and the injured pair were taken to a west London hospital.

According to witnesses, a large blood smear could be seen on a wall inside the entrance of the terraced house in Swinfield Close this morning.

A local resident told Sky News: "I heard a lot of screaming and crying, it was quite distressing to hear".

Another said: "The air ambulance was hovering and there was lots of police.

"The police came by and banged on the door where it happened. The lady next door came out and ushered them in.

"I could see the police vans and the sirens but I stayed indoors".

Anyone with information is urged to call Hounslow Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 6981/4June, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

