Meet the Irish barrister behind acquittal of one of the Colston 4

IRISH barrister Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh last week saw her client Rhian Graham cleared of charges of criminal damage in connection with the forcible removal of the statue of 17th century slaver Edward Colston in Bristol.

Ms Ní Ghrálaigh, attached to Matrix Chambers in London, was instructed by solicitor Laura O’Brien.

One of the so-called Colston 4, Ms Graham (30), admitted helping tear down the statue from its plinth in 2020. It was subsequently thrown into Bristol Harbour.

Barristers for the four defendants, Jake Skuse, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby and Rhian Graham laid out a number of lawful reasons for their actions.

They asserted that reasonable force had been used to prevent a crime on the basis that the ongoing display of the statue constituted the display of indecent material contrary to the Indecent Displays (Control) Act 1981.

The four defendants also asserted their rights to freedom of conscience and belief, and freedom of speech, protected under the European Convention on Human Rights — as balanced against the property rights of the Council and the people of Bristol.

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, summing up, argued that the removal of the statue was proportionate, and that those responsible were doing what Bristolians had long campaigned for.

Ms Ní Ghrálaigh told The Irish Post this week of two Irish connections in the trial.

“One was a reference to the statue of Edmund Burke, erected the year before the Colston one. Dublin man Edmund Burke was an abolitionist, and some historians say that the statue of Colston went up [some 30 or so metres away] as a response to the Burke one, effectively in defence of slavery,” she said.

Ms Ní Ghrálaigh also quoted a phrase during the trial that has been attributed to Burke: “All that it takes for evil to flourish is for good men [or women] to do nothing.”

Ms Ní Ghrálaigh added, “I also quoted to the jury the Seamus Heaney lines:

‘History says, Don’t hope

On this side of the grave...

But then, once in a lifetime

The longed-for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up,

And hope and history rhyme”

“That definitely rhymed in Bristol last week,” she added.

William Hughes QC, prosecuting counsel, was unmoved by this. He maintained that the defendants ignored democratic processes.

Ms Ní Ghrálaigh refuted the argument, adding that the actions of Rhian Graham — along with those of her co-defendants — were part of a “long and honourable tradition” of direct action protests.

Before the jury retired, Ms Ní Ghrálaigh addressed them, saying that her client believed Bristolians did not want a statue of a man whose money was made from the slave trade, any more than they’d want a statue of Jimmy Savile.

The plaques, memorials in honour of Savile “and even his gravestone were quickly removed, as was a statue of him in Glasgow… and no one spoke in favour of keeping them”.

Speaking after the verdicts were delivered Ms Ní Ghrálaigh, said: “This case demonstrates the fundamental importance of trial by jury. That is because juries represent the collective sense of justice of the community.

“In this case, they determined that a conviction for the removal of this statue – that glorified a slave trader involved in the enslavement of over 84,000 black men, women and children as a ‘most virtuous and wise’ man – would not be proportionate.”

Nonetheless, in the wake of the verdict the Attorney General for England Wales Suella Braverman has said she is “carefully considering” whether to refer the case to the Court of Appeal. The not guilty verdict cannot be overturned, but the higher court could clarify points of law “for future cases”; they could not rule on whether the jury’s decision was correct.

Ms Braverman’s comments come on foot of an outcry from Conservative MPs following the jury’s verdict. The former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick suggested the rule of law had been undermined.

PROFILE:

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh’s mother was from Dublin and her father from Mayo. She grew up between Ireland, London and the North of France, but also lived in Derry while working on the Bloody Sunday Inquiry.

Ms Ní Ghrálaigh acted for Conradh na Gaeilge in the case of Margaret Keane’s Irish headstone last year. She has also acted for the Hooded Men, and the family of Jean Smyth in the Supreme Court last year, and continues to act in several Troubles-related cases in Belfast.