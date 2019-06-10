Metallica donate over €70,000 to Irish charities after epic Slane Castle gig

METALLICA made a huge donation to two Irish charities after their mammoth Slane Castle gig at the weekend.

The legendary US rockers donated €35,000 each to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) and the Capuchin Day Centre For Homeless People as they kicked off the latest leg of their WorldWired Tour at the iconic Co. Meath venue on Saturday.

The lovely news was announced on the band's "All Within My Hands Foundation" social media page, ahead of blowing the 75,000-strong Slane crowd away with an 18-track setlist jam-packed with classic tunes - including One, Master Of Puppets, For Whom The Bell Tolls, Enter Sandman and Ride The Lightning.

Based on Arran Quay, the Capuchin Day Centre is run by its founder Fr Kevin Crowley and serves breakfast and dinner to hundreds of people in need each day. They also provide clinics and aid including clothes and supplies.

The ISPCC was founded in 1956 as a successor to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and remains one of Ireland's largest charities.

After the gig, it also emerged that U2 gave Metallica a picnic basket full of goodies to welcome them to Ireland - with drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist Kirk Hammett posing for a picture with the hamper.

Thanking Irish fans for making the landmark show such a special occassion, Ulrich said: "Slane Castle has been rocked... and what an unbelievable vibe! As incredible as we were told to expect... the second we stepped on stage and took it all in – the Irish fans, the castle, the bowl-like setting – we knew this was other worldly.

"What a privilege and an honour to play this legendary venue. Thank you Lord Henry for having us, and thanks to everyone who came from near and far! All 75,000 of ya. Wow! Let’s not wait another 10 years Ireland."

Metallica’s next show on their WorldWired Tour will take place in Amsterdam tomorrow night (June 11).