More than 200 Irish people abroad receive President’s Centenarian Bounty

MORE than 200 citizens living outside of Ireland have been awarded a Centenarian Bounty from President Michael D Higgins this year.

The national award is bestowed upon Irish people who have reached their hundredth birthday, and sees them receive a gift from the State of €2,540 along with a special message from the President, wishing them a happy birthday and congratulating them for their longevity.

The tradition was founded by Irish President Douglas Hyde in 1940.

In 2006, the Irish Government extended the eligibility criteria to cover Irish citizens born on the island but living outside the State.

The Department of Foreign Affairs oversees the application process for those citizens.

In 2024, the department processed over 200 such applications it confirmed this week.

Some 81 per cent of those were received from female applicants and 19 per cent were male, while 54 per cent of all applications received in 2024 came from Irish citizens living in County Antrim.

"The Centenarian Bounty is a way for the State to mark the remarkable lives of our people,” Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Michéal Martin said this week.

“It is always an honour to see these awards presented.”

This eyar also saw the first married couple living outside of Ireland to receive the award in the same year.

"This year, I was delighted to see George and Ruby Moore receive the Centenarian Bounty, the first married couple living outside the State to receive the Bounty,” Mr Martin said.

“It is truly heart-warming that they celebrated their 100th birthdays together and to see them in such good spirits,” he added.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate George and Ruby as they celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary.

“I wish them all the best and many more happy times together.”

Since January 1, 2000, the President of Ireland has also marked the birthday of people over the age of 100 years.

On his or her 101st and every subsequent birthday, they receive a special commemorative coin in a presentation box, along with a congratulatory letter signed by the President.

A new coin is designed for each year.