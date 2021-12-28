Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Lincolnshire Irishman Darren Munnelly

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Lincolnshire Irishman Darren Munnelly.

Mr Munnelly, 46, was found with a serious head injury at a property in Carr Street, Lincoln, in the early hours of Sunday, July 26 this year.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but had sadly been fatally injured.

Declan Grant, of St Mary's Street in Lincoln, had been charged with murder.

However, at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, December 23, he admitted responsibility for his role in Mr Munnelly's death with a plea of manslaughter.

Grant, who remains remanded into custody, will be sentenced on January 10, 2022 at the same court.

Mr Munnelly, whose grandparents Patrick and Kate Munnelly emigrated from Doohoma, Co. Mayo to Lincolnshire in the 1940s, was described as the Lincolnshire Irish community's "rarest jewel".

"Everyone's life was richer for knowing Darren," his family told The Irish Post in August.

Grant's plea of manslaughter comes ahead of a trial originally due to take place in January.