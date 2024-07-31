Woman charged with murder following death of Gillian Connelly in Lincolnshire

A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of 44-year-old Gillian Connelly in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.

Ms Connelly died in hospital on Sunday after being discovered with serious injuries at 4.20am that day in Wheeldon Street in the town, around 30 miles west of Sheffield.

Last night, police charged 37-year-old Stephanie McLaggan with murder.

Ms McLaggan, of North Warren Road, Gainsborough, was one of three people charged in connection with Ms Connelly's death.

Steven Lowther, 45, and Jade Glover, 28, both of Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough, were charged on Tuesday with perverting the course of justice.

All three are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today.

A 41-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail.