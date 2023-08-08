Mourners shower Sinéad O’Connor’s coffin with flowers as hearse passes through streets
Mourners shower Sinéad O’Connor’s coffin with flowers as hearse passes through streets

Sinead O'Connor's coffin passes by a large crowd of mourners

DEVASTATED mourners showered singer Sinéad O’Connor’s coffin with flowers as her funeral cortege passed through the town of Bray in Co. Wicklow today.

Hundreds of fans and well-wishers came out to pay their respects to the Dublin-born performer whose funeral took place privately this afternoon.

Mourners get upset and emotional as they gathered in Bray this morning

The singer, who died on July 26, aged 56, shot to fame in 1990 after her single Nothing Compares 2 U, written by Prince, topped charts around the globe.

The song featured on her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, which was also a bestseller, selling 7million copies.

Her death last month came 18 months after the death of her son Shane, who was 17.

The funeral took place today

Tributes made following O’Connor’s death included that of President Michael D Higgins, who attended her funeral today.

In a statement made after her death, President Higgins said her work “joins those great contributions of Irish women who contributed to our lives”.

Hundreds of mourners came out to pay their respects today

Speaking earlier today, ahead of attending her funeral service, Mr Higgins said: “The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O'Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people.

The hearse carrying Sinéad O'Connor's body passes by crowds of well-wishers and mourners lining the Bray seafront ahead of her funeral today

“The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.”

