Mourners asked to ‘wear bright colours’ to funeral of woman who died during Cork marathon

THE family of a young woman who died while running the Cork City Marathon have asked mourners attending her funeral to “wear bright colours”.

Ellen Cassidy died on Sunday, June 1 after falling seriously ill close to the finish line of the city centre run.

In a statement Cork City Council said it was “deeply saddened at the passing of Ellen Cassidy, a participant of the Cork City Marathon”.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle has also offered his condolences, saying: "We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and all who knew Ellen.

"Our thoughts are with you all at this difficult time.”

The 24-year-old, who hailed from Old Mallow Road in Cork and was a graduate of University College Cork, has been described as a “beautiful and amazing young lady” by her family.

Confirming her death, they said “Ellen will be forever loved and truly missed by her mum, Vi, her dad, Tom, her sister, Mary, her brother, Charlie, her boyfriend, Rob, her beloved grandparents, Joan, Billy and Tom and the late Noreen”.

Ms Cassidy was a keen swimmer and a member of Cork city’s Dolphin Swimming Club.

Paying tribute, Swim Ireland said: “Swim Ireland and the Irish swimming community are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Dolphin Swimming Club’s Ellen Cassidy at the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.”

They added: “Ellen represented her club, region and country with pride over many years as a competitive swimmer.

“Our condolences to Ellen’s family and friends, all at Dolphin Swimming Club and the wider Cork and Munster swimming community.”

Dolphin Swimming Club has also paid tribute, saying “Ellen swam through life with grace, strength and passion”.

“Your smile and your drive will never be forgotten,” they added.

“Our deepest condolences to all the Cassidy family and friends.”

Ms Cassidy’s funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday, June 5 in The Church of the Annunciation in Blackpool, followed by burial at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully.

The family have requested that “all the ladies wear their most colourful outfit for the funeral Mass”.

“Bring a flower also if your heart desires,” they added.