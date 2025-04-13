MP backs calls for Casement Park redevelopment following Belfast march

SINN FÉIN MP Paul Maskey has backed calls for Casement Park to finally be redeveloped following a protest march in support of the project.

The MP for West Belfast has called on the British Government to clarify what funding is available for the project after backing out of financing it in time for Euro 2028.

Mr Maskey was speaking after a march organised by South Antrim GAA ahead of Saturday's Ulster SFC quarter-final between Antrim and Armagh at Corrigan Park — a ground around two miles from Casement with a capacity of just under 4,000.

"Today, the message was clear — Casement Park has lay dormant for too long, and now it's time to move forward and build Casement," said Mr Maskey.

Funding for the redevelopment of Casement Park — as well as Ulster Rugby's Ravenhill and Northern Ireland's Windsor Park — was announced by the NI Executive in 2011.

Despite little progress on Casement since it last hosted a game in 2013, a redeveloped 34,500-capacity stadium was included as part of a successful joint British and Irish bid to host Euro 2028.

However, it has since been pulled from hosting duties, with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn saying in September that 'it is not appropriate for the UK Government to provide funding to seek to build Casement Park in time to host matches at Euro 2028'.

Mr Benn said that estimated build costs had risen from £180m when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m.

The BBC meanwhile reports that the current cost is around £260m, however, with £62.5m from Stormont, £15m from the GAA and around £43m from the Irish Government, that still leaves a shortfall of around £140m.

'Second-class citizens'

On Saturday morning, hundreds of GAA fans marched from O'Donovan Rossa's ground on the Shaws Road to Casement Park on the Andersonstown Road to show their support for a redeveloped stadium.

The event, organised by South Antrim GAA, heard from speakers outside Casement calling for action as they said GAA fans had been treated as 'second-class citizens'.

"What we're here for today is calling for equality for the GAA to get the stadium that we were promised over 13 years ago," South Antrim GAA chairman Kevin Gamble told those gathered.

"For too long, the GAA and members of Antrim and Ulster have been let down on the redevelopment of Casement Park.

"The British Government, Secretary of State Hilary Benn and the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons can no longer treat the Gaels of Antrim and Ulster as second-class citizens.

"Their delaying tactics need to stop. The call from our rally today is no more delay — it's time to build Casement Park."

Former Antrim senior footballer Paddy Cunningham echoed those words, saying: "What is missing here is equality.

"It is utterly unacceptable that the GAA and Casement Park continues to be treated as second-class citizens and we will not accept it.

"This is about our young people, our young Gaels, who stand in front of me here this morning.

"It's about their future, giving them an incentive to train hard, to practise hard, to listen to their coaches and aspire to play for their clubs, schools and county teams in this iconic venue.

"Casement Park is a very special venue — once again it will inspire a new generation of young people and players and it will transform Antrim GAA. It must be built."

'Incredible benefits'

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Maskey said the completion of the stadium would herald not just a major sporting and cultural development but would also boost the area's economy.

"The reconstruction of this stadium will not only provide a new home for Ulster Gaels, but also be an economic driver for the surrounding communities, creating jobs and attracting investment," he said.

"The British Government must clarify what funding it will provide to enable us to move forward with this game-changing project.

"And I would urge the Communities Minister to work alongside Executive ministers to champion this new stadium and the incredible benefits it will bring.

"Let's move forward together and build a first-class stadium that young Gaels can once again look to with excitement, energy and a true desire to compete, excel and create lasting memories."