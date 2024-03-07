Murder investigation launched after man dies following Belfast attack

POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a man found with series injuries in Belfast died in hospital.

The incident happened at around 8pm last night, in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast.

PSNI officers were called to the scene where they found a man with serious injuries following an assault.

“Sadly, the man passed away in hospital a short time later,” the PSNI have confirmed this morning.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time,” they added.

Officers remain at the scene this morning, and cordons are in place.

Police have urged anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any other relevant information, to call 101 and quote reference number 1768 of 06/03/24,” they state.

In a statement on social media, local Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said he was "deeply saddened" by the news of the man’s death.

"I would like to express my condolences with the man's family and friends as they come to terms with this terrible loss," he added.

"I would appeal to anyone with information on this death to immediately bring it forward to the police to assist with their inquiries."