Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched a murder investigation after a man aged in his 30s was stabbed to death in Dublin.

The incident occurred in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A second man was also injured in the incident, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a statement, gardaí said they responded to an incident in South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper where a man was found with serious injuries and unresponsive.

"He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and transferred to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later," added the statement.

"A second male, also in his 30s, was injured in the vicinity and has been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination of the scene is taking place. The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

"A murder investigation has began and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed."

'Serious problem'

Matt Carthy TD, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, called on the government to explain how they plan to make the capital safer.

"Last night's public order incident on South Anne Street in Dublin has caused great shock to the people of Dublin and I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of the man who lost his life and offer my well wishes to the other man who remains hospitalised," he said.

"That something like this could happen in one of the busiest and most popular areas of nightlife in the capital, a stone's throw from Grafton Street, will cause great concern to the people of Dublin.

"There is a serious problem in relation to public safety in Dublin city centre.

"Last week, Minister Jim O'Callaghan acknowledged that parts of the city were unsafe.

"He has yet to tell us which parts he was referring to, and what he plans to do to address the lack of public safety.

"We had a number of serious criminal incidents in the city last weekend. Last night one person died and another was seriously injured following a public order incident.

"This is deeply concerning. There are too few gardaí on the beat on the streets of Dublin.

"The Minister must as a matter of urgency bring forward a plan to make Dublin, our capital city, safe for all those who live, work, do business there as well as for visitors to the city. I will be raising this matter with him in the Dáil next week."

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses who were in the vicinity of South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper, Dublin 2 between 2.45am and 3.30am on Saturday to contact them.

Road users who were travelling in the area or in the vicinity of Dawson Street and St Stephen's Green at the time and may have dash-cam footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.