Murderer who killed man with a champagne bottle jailed for life
News

Murderer who killed man with a champagne bottle jailed for life

A KILLER who used a champagne bottle to attack his victim has been given a life sentence for murder.

Dean Hughes, 47, who is currently serving time in prison, must serve at least 16 more years after being convicted of murdering Shane Maloney following a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Shane Maloney was attacked in 2019

The court heard that Mr Maloney, 31, was targeted by Hughes in an attack that happened at a property in Wigan Lane, Leigh, in November 2019.

Following an argument and scuffle between the men, Hughes used a magnum-sized champagne bottle to hit Mr Maloney over the head.

Dean Hughes has been sentenced for Shane Maloney's murder

When police officers arrived he was found unconscious outside in the garden, after being dragged and left there by Hughes, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

In May 2020 Hughes pleaded guilty to that assault and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

However, Mr Maloney never fully recovered from his injuries, which included a severe brain injury which prevented independent living, and in March 2021 he died.

The cause of death was directly linked to the assault, which saw a murder charge brought against Hughes, who was found guilty this month.

The champagne bottle used in the attack

Detective Inspector Chris Preston from GMP’s Wigan district said: “This is a really sad and upsetting case that has had devastating consequences for those who knew and loved Shane.

“Hughes actions on that night have rightly been brought to justice and shows that his intentions on that night were cause to serious harm to Shane with no regard to those around him or what he did.”

He added: “Our investigation has always had the family of Shane at the heart of it and would like to pass on our condolences once again, as they sadly must come to terms with losing Shane in such distressing circumstances over a prolonged period of time, always hoping, praying and giving him the best quality of life, he could have despite the injuries he sustained at the time.

“As a force we remain committed on investigating and solving crime around serious assaults and despite the tragic story around this, hopefully sends a stark reminder to everyone that your actions can have far reaching consequences.”

See More: Dean Hughes, Shane Maloney

Related

Life sentence for man who ‘used car as a weapon’ to murder father-in-law
News 3 hours ago

Life sentence for man who ‘used car as a weapon’ to murder father-in-law

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes to ‘beautiful young man’ who died in tragic accident while on holiday in Bali
News 4 hours ago

Tributes to ‘beautiful young man’ who died in tragic accident while on holiday in Bali

By: Fiona Audley

'Further blow’ to Bloody Sunday families as former soldiers will not face prosecution over perjury allegations
News 5 hours ago

'Further blow’ to Bloody Sunday families as former soldiers will not face prosecution over perjury allegations

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Simply stupendous stopovers on the Wild Atlantic Way
Travel 1 day ago

Simply stupendous stopovers on the Wild Atlantic Way

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Bloody Sunday soldiers will not face perjury charges
News 1 day ago

Bloody Sunday soldiers will not face perjury charges

By: Mal Rogers

Dusty Springfield — the road to stardom that rarely brought happiness
Entertainment 2 days ago

Dusty Springfield — the road to stardom that rarely brought happiness

By: Mal Rogers

Ten Minutes with John Devlin
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with John Devlin

By: Irish Post

Stardust jury returns ‘unlawful killing’ verdict as year-long inquest comes to a close
News 3 days ago

Stardust jury returns ‘unlawful killing’ verdict as year-long inquest comes to a close

By: Fiona Audley